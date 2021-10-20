It was never going to be about the Chairboys' expansive style or gung-ho attacking football.

It was going to about finding a way to overcome their dark arts. The sneaky fouls, the constant slowing down of the game, the crowding the referee.

Although not great to watch, it has proved a useful tactic for Gareth Ainsworth's side and the Millers could not find a way through, drawing 0-0.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United.

Warne's side were the only team looking to play football and in the second half they had long spells camped in their opponent's half.

However, they were unable to find that moment of quality in the final third as Wycombe defended well – and cleverly.

Warne said: “It wasn't one for the purists. Wycombe are really difficult to play against, a really good away side. Made it difficult.

“I just thought first half there wasn't really much in the game and I asked them to have a bit more composure in the game.

“I thought in the second half we were significantly better, we were the team that were going to win it apart from the last three minutes where I thought, 'If they nick one here I am going to be devastated'.

“There were a lot of stoppages in the game, I thought the ball was only in play for about 15 minutes.

“Overall, it's a point, I would have liked three, but you can see why both teams will have a lot of clean sheets, putting their bodies on the line, defending properly and we just cancelled each other out.”

It is not pretty, but it is having results as Wycombe – relegated with the Millers last season – are entrenched in the play-offs and will be up there at the end of the season.

“Everyone has different approaches,” Warne said. “I'm not saying my team is right or wrong, I get loads of things wrong and fans tell me on a regular basis, so I am not saying there is a right way or a wrong way to play, it is just difficult to play against, hence they pick up a lot of points.