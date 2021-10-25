Barlaser has been awarded the second goal as his second-half corner was adjudged to have gone straight in, despite Smith claiming he got the smallest of touches.

Smith is the form man, having already hit double figures this season, and he has a bet with assistant manager Richie Barker.

Barker has said he will hand over a signed Alan Shearer shirt to the Geordie frontman if he hits 25 goals for the season.

Dan Barlaser of Rotherham United (photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

And Barlaser is willing to help his mate out, even if official data suppliers Opta are so far sticking with their call.

“I'll give to to Michael Smith,” the midfielder said after the game.

“He's come over to me and said he's touched so I'll let him have it. If he gets 25 goals he gets the Shearer shirt off Rich, doesn't he?

“He's on 11. I think he can get the 25 if he keeps getting in the positions that he is doing.”

Such trivial matters are there to be discussed when your side have trounced a fellow promotion hopeful in the way the Millers did.

MK Dons were blown away by a rampant Rotherham side who made it eight games unbeaten.

Boss Paul Warne was impressed with his side, saying: “That is always our team. We demand a lot from the group and they deliver.

“We press everything, I feel for the lads I can't put on, I feel for the lads out of the squad.

“The level of performance is so high at the moment and we demand so much and they feel like they are not contributing.

“But they contribute to our culture and our level of training and they all play a part.

“There were some really good performances but it was driven by hard work first and that has to come the ability can come in.

“We matched a very good footballing side in a good football match.”

Those players who have not been featuring in the league should get a run out in the Papa John's Trophy match with Manchester City's Under-21s on Tuesday.