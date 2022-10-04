Why Matt Taylor has not yet been confirmed as new Rotherham manager

Taylor has accepted the position as Paul Warne’s replacement after the Millers approached Exeter at the end of last week, but the deal is proving tricky to get over the line.

There are a number of complex issues that are still to be sorted out, including deals for the backroom staff, but both clubs say negotiations are amicable and the move is not expected to be under threat.

A Millers statement read: “Rotherham United can inform supporters that conversations with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter City remain ongoing.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has agreed to take over as boss of Rotherham United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Whilst the complexity of these negotiations have resulted in them becoming protracted, the club will ensure that it keeps supporters updated on the outcome when it is appropriate to do so.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Exeter City for their assistance throughout this process so far.”

The League One side, who are in action in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, say that Kevin Nicholson and first-team coach Jon Hill are in interim charge.

A statement from Exeter added: “Following the approach made to us from Rotherham United last week, we agreed for Matt to speak to them. He was subsequently offered the position.

