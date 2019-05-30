SportFootballChampionship possession Who were the Championship's possession kings in 2018/19? Every team ranked...Possession football is pleasing on the eye - but which Championship team had the best average match possession last season?By Nancy FrostickThursday, 30 May, 2019, 15:46 Click and scroll through the pictures to see how each team ranked...1. 24th - Birmingham CityAverage possession per game: 43.3%Photo: Nathan StirkCopyright: Buy photo2. 23rd - Bolton WanderersAverage possession per game: 43.4%Photo: Gareth CopleyCopyright: Buy photo3. 22nd - Rotherham UnitedAverage possession per game: 44.1%Photo: George WoodCopyright: Buy photo4. 21st - MillwallAverage possession per game: 45.1%Photo: James ChanceCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 6