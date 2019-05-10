Who is Moses Odubajo? Everything you need to know about the latest player linked to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to moving closer to agreeing a deal for Moses Odubajo, who was released by Brentford at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the 25-year-old...

What position does he play in?

Versatility is everything these days, and Odubajo fits the bill - he's primarily a right-back, but has the pace and attacking flair necessary to play further up the wing too.

Who has he previously played for?

He began his career with Leyton Orient in 2010, but he spent much of his early days on loan at various Conference sides, including Sutton United. Brentford snapped him up in 2014, before Hull City bought him the following season after a fine showing in the Championship. Following his injury, he rejoined the Bees at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

What's his biggest strength?

Consistency. Brentford's decision to keep Odubajo on the books was a strange one, given the reliable nature of his displays throughout the campaign.

How much will he cost?

Nothing up front as he's a free agent, and his wage demands shouldn't be too excessive.

What's his relationship with Steve Bruce like?

Solid, by the sounds of things. Bruce spent £3.5m to bring him to Hull City back in 2015, and is clearly still a keen admirer of his talents.

Has he played international football?

Yes, at youth level. In the early stages of his career, Odubajo was tipped for great things, and picked up five caps at U20 level for England.

Should his previous injury problems be a concern for the Owls?

Yes and no. He spent nearly two years out after a dislocated kneecap injury was complicated by two subsequent fractures. However, he's just completed a full season with Brentford, and looks to have overcome his injury concerns.

How would he fit into Steve Bruce's side?

Odubajo won't be there to make up the numbers, that's for sure. He could certainly challenge for a right-back spot, and will provide some stiff competition for the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer.