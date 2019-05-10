Who is Julian Börner? Everything you need to know about Sheffield Wednesday's transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be moving in to sign Arminia Bielefeld captain Julian Börner, as Steve Bruce looks to build a side capable of achieving promotion the Premier League next season.

Here's our lowdown on everything you need to know about the German ace...

What position does he play?

Börner is a natural centre-half, who plays on the left of a back four. However, he's a highly versatile football, and is also capable of playing in the central midfield position.

Is he on anyone else's radar?

Yes, Norwich City were said to have come close to signing him in 2017, but the player opted to stay in his native land following the recent arrival of his first child. With the Canaries now promoted to the Premier League, they're unlikely to come back in for the 28-year-old.

What's his stats like?

Owls super-fan Peter Løhmann has compiled an excellent table comparing him to Wednesday's current options. Last season, Börner came up on top against Michael Hector in categories such as 'Tackles won', 'Shots blocked', and 'Interceptions'.

Who's he played for in the past?

His career began with Energie Cottbus, before moving to his current side in 2014. He's been with them ever since, and currently serves as the captain having made almost 150 appearances for the club.

Has he played an international football?

Yes, at youth level. Börner represented Germany at both U16 and U18 level.

How much will he cost?

Not a penny, apart from wages - his contract expires in the summer.

Why is he looking to leave his current club?

Arminia Bielefeld offered him a new contract earlier in the season, but it appears that the player has turned it down in order to pursue a new challenge. At the age of 28, he's coming into his prime, and will be looking to test his talents beyond the German second tier.