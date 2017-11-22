Who gets to keep the match ball when two players score a hat-trick?

Tuesday night's stunning nine-goal thriller between Sheffield United and Fulham at Bramall Lane was remarkable for a number of reasons.

Not least of these was the fact that United's Leon Clarke and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon both scored hat tricks.

Ryan Sessegnon scored the first hat-trick of his professional career during Fulham's win at Bramall Lane

This was the first time this has happened in a league game in England since 2014 and you have to go back to the 1980s to find the last time two players scored a hat-trick in the same match at Bramall Lane.

Traditionally any player who scores three goals in a match gets to keep the match ball - but happens when two players bag hat-tricks?

The rules of Association Football are long and detailed but strangely there is nothing within them which sets out what should happen in this eventuality.

However, if you look back at other examples from football history convention seems to dictate that the player to complete their hat-trick first gets the ball.

So, if this convention was once again followed last night it would have been teenager Sessegnon who will have have walked away with the ball.