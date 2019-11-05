'Where's Bannan?' Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Scotland snub as Palmer receives call-up
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has once again selected Liam Palmer in his squad.
Whilst Palmer has been picked for the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher were not named in the squad.
The pair have been integral to the Owls’ solid start to the season under Garry Monk, with many Sheffield Wednesday fans struggling to believe that Scotland can’t find a use for two of their best players.
On the other hand, many will be happy to see the pair use the international break to enjoy a well deserved rest from a hugely competitive league campaign. Whatever their viewpoint, Owls fans had plenty to say following the squad announcement – check it out below.