'Where's Bannan?' Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Scotland snub as Palmer receives call-up

Barry Bannan was omitted from the Scotland squad

Whilst Palmer has been picked for the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher were not named in the squad.

The pair have been integral to the Owls’ solid start to the season under Garry Monk, with many Sheffield Wednesday fans struggling to believe that Scotland can’t find a use for two of their best players.