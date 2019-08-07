.

Where Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals need to strengthen on deadline day

It is almost time. When the transfer window shuts and clubs have to make do with what they have got.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 12:02

With it closing in early August, clubs are required to be better prepared. Sheffield Wednesday have had a difficult summer with the whole Steve Bruce farrago. There is time still to do some business before the window closes at 5pm on Thursday. But what position do they need to prioritise? Click and scroll through to find out and see what their league rivals also require.

1. Barnsley

Following the loss of Keiffer Moore to Wigan for £4m, a new striker would strengthen the squad.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Birmingham City

With Jota and Che Adams leaving in the summer, some more inspiration in the final third to provide a spark would be welcomed. Whether that be striker or attacking midfielder.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Blackburn Rovers

A new goalkeeper would allow youngster Andrew Fisher to go out on loan to L1 or L2 club to gain valuable experience.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Brentford

After losing Neal Mapauy in big-money move the Bees are in need of a striker. Been linked with Charlton's Lyle Taylor.

Photo: Ker Robertson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6