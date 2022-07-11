How Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United’s attendances compare to Premier League clubs

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are well supported Football clubs.

The two clubs have passionate fans and take large followings to all away matches.

They both find themselves out of the Premier League these days, with the Blades last to compete in the top flight a couple of years ago.

Sheffield United are currently planning for another season in the Championship after losing in the play-offs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest last term.

The Blades are currently in Portugal for pre-season training.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, will be playing in League One for another year under Darren Moore after they lost to Sunderland over two legs last term.

The Owls were denied promotion to the Premier League in 2016 after losing to Hull City at Wembley.

Here is a look at how the two Sheffield club’s attendances from last season compare to those of teams in the top division, with statistics from Worldfootball.net -

1. Manchester United Stadium: Old Trafford Average attendance: 73,000

2. Arsenal Stadium: The Emirates Average attendance: 59,800

3. West Ham Stadium: London Stadium Average attendance: 58,000

4. Spurs Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Average attendance: 56,500