All you need to know as Sheffield United prepare for their next Championship clash

Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane on Friday afternoon as they look to start their Easter weekend with another win. The Blades take on bottom of the table Wigan Athletic as they look to build on their 1-0 away victory at Norwich City last time out.

Their win at Carrow Road was made even more crucial by the fact 3rd position Middlesbrough were thumped 4-2 away at Huddersfield Town. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now six points above their rivals ahead of some important fixtures.

Wigan make the trip to South Yorkshire in confident mood after beating QPR 1-0 at the DW Stadium last weekend. They are desperate to pick up some more points as they look to avoid slipping back into League One.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle both joined Sheffield united on loan from Manchester City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Is the match on TV?

Yes. Sheffield United’s clash against Wigan Athletic is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and kicks-off at 15:00 (GMT). Viewers will be able to choose which match they wish to watch via the Red Button service. It can also be watched on the Sky Sports app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices to subscribers.