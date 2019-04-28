What players will Chesterfield sign during a 'massive close season' and will Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League affect the crowds at Spireites?

That’s the end of the season then, Chesterfield go out with more of a whimper than a bang and it pains me to admit it but Maidenhead did the double over us.

This is a place I had to look on the map to find and got it confused with Maidstone more than once this season.

It’s going to be one of the most interesting close seasons ever as the management decides who stays and who goes.

We can but hope that John Sheridan manages to sign half a squad of players and actually has a formation in mind that they can fit into, unlike the rushed job last season which left most of us wondering which payers should go into which position.

Angry John Sheridan says players must perform

Most fans can agree on seven or eight names on the team sheet who ought to stay, but apart from that it’s a guessing game for supporters

It’s a season that most of us would love to forget, the club hasn’t finished this low since it was in the midland league pre-World War One, a 15th place finish in the National League isn’t something to celebrate, but then again at least we weren’t relegated for the third time on the trot, something that looked highly likely in December.

The club has to offer a massive thanks to John Sheridan for turning things around. He only spent money on one player, Scott Boden, and effectively transformed the team.

Sheridan has mentioned that Tom Denton and Boden play together like a non-league Keegan and Toshack and that will good enough for most of us next time around.

We were told that Ugwu and Shaw would score goals for us by the previous manager and that didn’t happen.

Aldershot, Braintree, Havant and Maidstone all go through the trap door, meaning a few less long journeys down south, but Torquay come up and you can’t go much further than that for an away trip. Yeovil also drop out of League two and we have to visit them again.

A trip to Meadow Lane looks on the cards unless Notts County pull off a great escape.

In the National League North Stockport are promoted and, of the play-off contenders, the nearest day out would be Bradford Park Avenue, who qualified for the play-offs on goal difference.

Looking around the leagues Sheffield United getting to the Premier is a worrying sign for Chesterfield, as floating fans will visit Bramall Lane for big matches. If both teams play at home on the same day it can affect attendance at the Proact.

Even more annoying is the fact that Mansfield might well get promoted, here’s hoping they get pipped at the post by MK Dons or Tranmere Rovers