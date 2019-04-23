'What a time to be a Blade!': Sheffield United fans revel in dream Easter weekend results as Wilder's side hone in on automatic promotion

What an Easter weekend it was for Blades fans, who saw their side power their way past Leeds United and up into second place in the Championship, with two massive wins in the battle for automatic promotion.

Heading into the holiday, even the most optimistic of United fans would have struggled to conceive waking up on Tuesday three points clear of Leeds, with the doors to the Premier League beckoning them inside. Understandably, Blades fans have been cock-a-hoop with the monumental success of the weekend, and have been rejoicing their turn in fortunes on social media. Here's the best of the Twitter reaction...