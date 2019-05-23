‘We’ve got to believe in ourselves’ – Sheffield United’s John Egan on why team spirit will be key to avoiding relegation
Sheffield United defender John Egan has claimed that his side’s strong team spirit will be hugely beneficial to them next season, as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship
Speaking while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, via Football Daily, the centre-back discussed the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League campaign, and the struggles his side could face.
He claimed: “It’s all about proving people wrong and proving yourself right. You can’t go into any game with a negative mentality – it’s going to be tough, there’s no two ways about it.
“There’s going to be some really, really good teams in the Premier League, and in some games we’re going to be up against it, but we’ve got to believe in ourselves.
The Blades powered their way into the top tier after an excellent end to the 2018/19 Championship campaign, with their bold attacking play and relentless defensive efforts seeing them earn automatic promotion.
Discussing the squad objectives for the upcoming season, Egan said: “We’ve got to go in there and try to improve further, and try to stay in the league; that’s definitely going to be the objective.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
We’ve got a really good team and a really good thing going on. The manager is brilliant, he trusts us, and I think that’s key to not losing the team spirit.”
He concluded: “We’ve got a great team spirit, and I think that showed during last season. We’ve come through tough setbacks along the way, and everybody in the changing room really fights for each other – I think that’s huge, and it’s going to be huge for us moving forward.”
The Blades are currently planning their strategy for pre-season training, but have confirmed that the side will head to Portugal for training and a match in July, before returning for further friendlies in England before August.
An unconfirmed home friendly at Bramall Lane is also likely to take place in early August.