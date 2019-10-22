West Brom 2 Barnsley 2 – Cauley Woodrow bags a brace but Baggies snatch late point
Brave Barnsley were denied their first win since the opening day of the season after a dramatic comeback by Championship leaders West Brom.
Two first-half goals from striker Cauley Woodrow looked to have given the managerless Tykes a real boost.
They deserved it too as they frustrated the hosts then took the game to them with two tremendous goals from the former Fulham striker.
Woodrow glanced into the top corner of the net in the 18th minute after a surging run and cross from right wing back Dimitri Cavare took out two Albion players.
Six minutes later Woodrow grabbed a second, this time lashing a superb left-footed drive into the far corner past the despairing dive of Sam Johnstone from the edge of the D following Alex Mowatt's square pass.
Slaven Bilic's side were blown away by the South Yorkshiremen, but it was no more than they deserved for a sloppy start.
Barnsley could have made it 3-0 10 minutes after the break but Cameron McGeehan's looping header bounced off the bar with West Brom's defence at sixes and sevens.
But instead it was the Reds who were belatedly forced to defend as centre back Bambo Diaby headed past goalkeeper Brad Collins for an own goal in the 68th minute from Matheus Pereira's corner.
That inspired the home side, who surged forward in seach of an equaliser, and Pereira grabbed it when he sent a downward header past Collins from substitute Conor Townsend's cross nine minutes from time.
West Brom (4-2-3-1): Johnstone 6; Furlong 6, Ajayi 6, Bartley 6, Ferguson 5 (Townsend 46, 6); Livermore (c) 6, Sawyers 6; Edwards 5 (Krovinovic 46, 6), Pereira 7, Diangana 7 (Robson-Kanu 67, 6); Austin 6.
Subs not used: Bond, Brunt, Hegazi, O'Shea.
Barnsley (3-1-4-2): Collins 7; Diaby 6, Andersen 7, Sibbick 7; Dougall 7 (Wilks 72, 6); Cavare 8, Mowatt (c) 8, McGeehan 8, Brown 7; Woodrow 8 (Williams 88), Chaplin 7.
Substitutes: Walton, Bahre, Thomas, Oduor, Simoes.
Referee: Darren Bond.
Attendance: 22,086.