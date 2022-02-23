Sheffield United are preparing for a massive Championship clash tonight as they take on fellow promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

The Ewood Park side are currently third in the table and looking to move back into the automatic promotion spots while the Blades are seventh and could be occupying a play-off position if they pick up three points.

Paul Heckingbottom will be faced with a squad of walking wounded when the time comes to select a side to face Blackburn Rovers.

His preparations have been hampered by a number of fitness issues affecting members of his squad, as the Blades continue a remarkable run of fixtures that is stretching them to the limit.

However, the United manager has also praised Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White for his loyalty to the Blades after pushing for a return in January.

He said: “I really like his personality, and how he is. He’s determined to do well, determined to win, and I have to say he really played his part in coming back.

“Why wouldn’t Wolves want to keep a player like Morgan, regardless of whether he was playing or not?

“Put yourselves in their manager’s position. But Morgan wanted to play and be involved and thought he had a better chance of that with us, so he played a part in that.

“I think he’s fit naturally, but we did a lot of work with him. I don’t think he was too keen on that, because he just wants to play football, but you have to be fit enough to do that.

“You have to be conditioned and he’s gradually got better every game he has played since he came back.”

