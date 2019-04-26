'We're not looking at Sheffield United or Leeds' promotions': Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists side are playing for pride in Blades clash

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has claimed that his already relegated side will be be playing for pride against Sheffield United on Saturday, and won't be giving the promotion race a second thought.

Speaking at the club's pre-match press conference, via Ipswich's official Twitter page, Taylor said: "We know we’re playing for pride & we’re not looking at Sheffield United or Leeds’ promotions. We’re looking at ourselves.”

Ipswich Town

He continued: "The fans have been absolutely superb. They’ve been so vocal and so supportive. When the lads have made a mistake they’ve encouraged them to get back on the ball rather than get on their back which is massive for us."

Ipswich defender Trevor Chalobah, currently on loan from Chelsea, added: "The relegation hit the players hard. We have to focus on the last few games. The fans have been brilliant and I think they’ll come back up next season."

A win for the Blades on Saturday would all but seal their automatic promotion to the Premier League, as it would mean Leeds United, currently in third place, would need to win their next two games, overturn an enormous goal difference gap, and hope the Blades slip up against Stoke City on the final day of the season.

Discussing his team news ahead of the game, Taylor revealed: "Myles Kenlock has been back training so he comes back into contention for Saturday. Callum Elder did really well at the weekend. Gwion Edwards has been nursing an injury for a month or so now, so there’s an element of fatigue there. He’s been digging in deep but we’ll look at him for Saturday."

The Tractor Boys have won just four matches this season, and are rock bottom of the Championship table with a mere 28 points. However, with nothing to lose at this stage of the season, the Suffolk side will be hoping to give their travelling supporters some joy before the campaign's close, and will be determined to spring a surprise upset at Bramall Lane.