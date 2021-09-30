'We have to be careful' - The heat is on Barnsley boss Markus Schopp after struggling Tyles' defeat to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest, rejuvinated under new manager Steve Cooper, were the latest team to inflict agony with a 3-1 win at Oakwell against a Reds team who have won just once this season, that coming in the second league game of the campaign.

The hosts had led last night through Cauley Woodrow’s first-half penalty before goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban sealed it for Forest.

The opening goal came when Woodrow was fouled in the area by Tobias Figueiredo and Woodrow (20) beat Brice Samba with the resulting penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Styles of Barnsley looks dejected following defeat in the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Nottingham Forest at Oakwell. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The equaliser came when Forest sprung the offside trap with Johnson squaring the ball unselfishly to Zinckernagel (61), who tapped into the unguarded net.

The visitors took the lead when Zinckernagel put Johnson (68) through and he slotted the ball past Collins.

Zinckernagel saw his powerful shot saved by Collins before Forest went further ahead.

Alex Mighten did well to beat Jasper Moon on the left and sent over a low cross which was turned in by the unmarked Grabban (82) at the far post.

Markus Schopp said: “Really disappointing. I think we played well for 45 minutes.

“We came out very intense. We were really active and we were hungry to get a second goal.

“I’m really disappointed because we gave away three points today.

“The two goals were really big punches for the guys and the reaction was not good after that.

“We lost the ball too easy and our second and third line was not enough to counter-press.

“It is individual mistakes, especially for their first goal. When we lose the ball, it must be in a different way and not too easy.

“This is a tough one for all of us. We have to find better solutions.

“Right now, everything goes in a really, really hard direction so we have to be really careful.