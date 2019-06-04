'We couldn't switch off' - how Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell and England star Alex Greenwood earned double promotion
England defender Alex Greenwood has lifted the lid on the week she and boyfriend Jack O’Connell both achieved promotion with Manchester United and Sheffield United respectively.
The couple, who met while at school in Liverpool, have had a successful season as both their domestic clubs were promoted to the top tier as Greenwood also bagged a place in Phil Neville’s England squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France.
But it wasn’t without its challenges for the defensive duo, as they were forced to wait 11 days after Greenwood’s promotion before the Blades secured their Premier League return.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Greenwood said: “There was a temptation to say at one point – you’re up – but I knew he didn’t want to hear it, so I just let him focus and concentrate.
“That’s what he did and it paid off. It was job done for me and it was a little bit difficult then.
“I obviously didn’t want to speak about [Sheffield United’s] promotion but it was so close to happening, so I had to just be as normal as possible, keep the week as normal as possible – for him, more than anyone.
“We have routines through the week and I tried my best to stick to them until it was confirmed for him. Until it was, we couldn’t switch off.”
The 25-year-old will travel to Nice with the Lionesses’ 23-player squad ahead of England’s opening World Cup match against Scotland on June 9.