We cannot blame Keiffer Moore’s injury, admits Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has refused to blame Kieffer Moore's season-ending injury on his side's chequered form during the League One promotion run-in.

Moore fired the Reds into the automatic-promotion spots with 16 league goals before a head injury sustained on February 9 ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Tykes have struggled in their top-scorer's absence, winning just four of their 10 games and netting only 11 times.

A collection of 17 points from a possible 30 has allowed Sunderland, who also have two matches in hand, draw level with them in second spot.

But Stendel will not use the unavailability of Moore as an excuse.

"That is not the issue, we played the last eight weeks without Kieffer and we didn't lose most of the time, so that is not the point," he said.

"It is not too easy, we want to win, sometimes too much.

"We are not in the best position at the moment I think, but we said in the dressing room we never give up.

"Next week is a chance to win three points and we will do all we can do to collect the points and we will see what position we finish in at the end."

Barnsley's first defeat in 20 league matches came at the hands of Burton on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Allen and Liam Boyce put Albion 2-0 ahead and despite a late penalty from Cauley Woodrow, Marcus Harness made it 3-1 at the death.

Stendel will now be hoping Burton can do his side a favour when they travel on Sunderland on Tuesday night, where a positive result for the Black Cats will see them leapfrog Barnsley into second spot.

The Reds' next assignment is at Oakwell, where they are unbeaten this term, against Fleetwood on Saturday.

"They are very hurt. I know the players are so invested and wanted to win so much," the German added.