Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may not have been the result that the fans were hoping for.

But hundreds of Sheffield football fans went through the stress of watching England v Denmark together.

And we were there to capture the occasion on video as supports gathered at the fan park on Devonshire Green to watch the action, as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fan park is up and running throughout the tournament, providing a venue for fans to gather to watch the tournament on a big screen.

There are also big name footballers at the venue, providing assessments of the action that’s on view.