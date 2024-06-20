Watch: Video shows England fans watching the drama against Denmark in Sheffield fan park
and live on Freeview channel 276
But hundreds of Sheffield football fans went through the stress of watching England v Denmark together.
And we were there to capture the occasion on video as supports gathered at the fan park on Devonshire Green to watch the action, as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw..
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
The fan park is up and running throughout the tournament, providing a venue for fans to gather to watch the tournament on a big screen.
There are also big name footballers at the venue, providing assessments of the action that’s on view.
You can see out video here,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.