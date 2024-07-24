Millie Bright: Watch as England superstar beams with pride as Killamarsh football field reopens in her name

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Jul 2024, 07:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
England superstar Millie Bright returned to her grassroots football club near Sheffield, the Killamarsh Dynamos, after the club renamed one of their pitches in her honour.

Millie has found huge success in football, reaching a World Cup Final and being crowned European champions with the Lionesses, as well as earning the captain’s armband at Chelsea.

Millie Bright with her former Killamarsh Dynamos coach, Andy Paulson. An improved Dynamos football field has been reopened in the England superstar's honour.Millie Bright with her former Killamarsh Dynamos coach, Andy Paulson. An improved Dynamos football field has been reopened in the England superstar's honour.
Millie Bright with her former Killamarsh Dynamos coach, Andy Paulson. An improved Dynamos football field has been reopened in the England superstar's honour. | Football Foundation

The Millie Bright Pitch in Killamarsh is one of several the Dynamos have been able to improve with £100,000 from the Premier League, The FA and the government’s Football Foundation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The football superstar hopes this pitch will inspire the next generation of women and girls to get involved in the beautiful game.

Watch the video above to see the moment The Millie Bright Pitch was officially unveiled and to hear from the footballer herself. Courtesy of the Football Foundation.

Related topics:England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.