England superstar Millie Bright returned to her grassroots football club near Sheffield, the Killamarsh Dynamos, after the club renamed one of their pitches in her honour.

Millie has found huge success in football, reaching a World Cup Final and being crowned European champions with the Lionesses, as well as earning the captain’s armband at Chelsea.

Millie Bright with her former Killamarsh Dynamos coach, Andy Paulson. An improved Dynamos football field has been reopened in the England superstar's honour. | Football Foundation

The Millie Bright Pitch in Killamarsh is one of several the Dynamos have been able to improve with £100,000 from the Premier League, The FA and the government’s Football Foundation.

The football superstar hopes this pitch will inspire the next generation of women and girls to get involved in the beautiful game.