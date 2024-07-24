Millie Bright: Watch as England superstar beams with pride as Killamarsh football field reopens in her name
Millie has found huge success in football, reaching a World Cup Final and being crowned European champions with the Lionesses, as well as earning the captain’s armband at Chelsea.
The Millie Bright Pitch in Killamarsh is one of several the Dynamos have been able to improve with £100,000 from the Premier League, The FA and the government’s Football Foundation.
The football superstar hopes this pitch will inspire the next generation of women and girls to get involved in the beautiful game.
Watch the video above to see the moment The Millie Bright Pitch was officially unveiled and to hear from the footballer herself. Courtesy of the Football Foundation.
