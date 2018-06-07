VIDEO: Wow, Still the greatest goalkeeping save in history

Have your say

The greatest save of all time?

You won't find many England fans, of a certain age, disagreeing.

What Tinsley-born Gordon Banks did to defy Brazil's Pele on this day in 1970 still appears to defy what the human body is capable of.

And what would the modern-day England give to have a 32-year-old Banksy in goal for the upcoming world cup in Russia!

Banks, now 80, said: “The Pele save against Brazil changed my life far more than the World Cup win did because it was an individual moment."

Jordan Pickford, eat your heart out...