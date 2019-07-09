Video shows crowds cheering on Derbyshire World Cup hero Millie Bright at homecoming parade
Derbyshire's Women's World Cup hero Millie Bright was welcomed home with an open top bus parade.
By Louise Cooper
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 10:38
Crowds turned out to welcome the Lionesses star back to her home town of Killamarsh on Monday night.
Bright was a key player in helping the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in France.
The 25-year-old, a former pupil at Killamarsh Junior School, has been a role-model for many in the area having first laced up her boots for Killamarsh Dynamos.
She went on to play at Shefield United’s Centre of Excellence and Doncaster Belles, before signing for Chelsea in December 2014.