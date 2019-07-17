VFL Bochum 1 Barnsley 2 – Cauley Woodrow hits the net again
Cauley Woodrow continued his pre-season hot streak as Barnsley opened their German tour with a 2-1 friendly win over VFL Bochum.
The Reds striker had scored five goals in the opening two friendlies, including a hat-trick against Toulon last week, and he added another against the Bundesliga 2 outfit on Wednesday night.
Woodrow opened the scoring before the break with an emphatic finish, with George Miller adding a second before Tom Weiland registered for the hosts.
New signings Mads Andersen, Tobby Sibbick and Bambo Diaby all started in a new-look defence, which had teething problems as the Germans caused early problems.
But Daniel Stendel's side found their feet and took the lead in fine style when Woodrow clinically finished Mike Bahre's cross.
Bahre, captain for the evening, grabbed a second assist when his corner was converted by Miller in the final 10 minutes, with Weiland firing a consolation for Bochum soon after.
But the Reds held on to make it three from three in pre-season, with another match against Arminina Bielfeld on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Reds have appointed Dane Murphy as their new chief executive officer.
Murphy, an American, replaces Gauthier Ganaye, who left last season, and has experience of administrative roles in the MLS and Germany.
He said: “I am delighted to be joining Barnsley Football Club. Few from America have the opportunity to work in English Football, let alone a storied club with a rich history of success.”