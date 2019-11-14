VAR chief stuns Sheffield United, Pep’s family ‘don’t like Manchester’: Premier League rumours

All of the latest news from the Premier League.
1. Pep open to Bayern return
Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to a return to Bayern Munich as his family ‘don’t like Manchester’ (Daily Mirror)
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Toon target open to move
Reported Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen says he 'will not object' if current club Lille choose to sell him. (HITC)
Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
3. Rose to run down contract
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose says he will run down every day of the remaining 18 months of his contract. Spurs have reportedly confirmed that they will not offer Rose a new deal. (Various)
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Man U have Depay-back
Manchester United reportedly have a buyback clause for Spurs target Memphis Depay (Daily Mail)
Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
