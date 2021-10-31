Aaron Leya Iseka’s second goal in as many games had given the Tykes a 1-0 lead away to Bristol City on Saturday but Andreas Weimann’s double in response was enough to leave them second from bottom in the Championship with just one win in 15.

Barnsley were denied an equaliser by several fine Dan Bentley saves and goal-line clearances.

Liam Kitching also hit the crossbar in the second half, leaving a frustrated Schopp to insist: “The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.”

Under-fire Barnsley boss Markus Schopp remains hopeful of turning his side’s fortunes around after their seventh successive defeat. Photo: Simon Bellis.

“We have paid for a five-minute spell before half-time when we didn’t look after the ball well enough.

“Other than that, I couldn’t have asked more of my players. We are so near to where we need to be and I hope I am given more time to work with them.

“That is out of my hands. We couldn’t have created more chances than we did today and at times it was hard to see how the ball stayed out of their net.

“All that was missing was the result. I know that is hard for our fans to accept and they are suffering along with everyone at the club.

“But I repeat that we are nearly there. There is still a bit to do and no one wants to hear that when you are struggling for results.”