The HSBC Sports and Social Club in Dore is currently used by local youth teams to train over the winter because it has all-weather facilities, but the teams now have no idea where they will go when the Blades move onto the site.

Earlier this month, United announced that a deal had been struck which will see the club take over the HSBC Sports and Social Club in Dore. It will become the new base of the men's first-team.

The plans for what the club have described as a "state of the art training centre” include two full-sized Desso pitches, plus additional grass and all-weather surfaces, offices, a gym and potential residential accommodation for players.

But Ecclesall Rangers Junior Football Club currently has14 teams that currently use the Dore site and managers are worried that they will lose access once the Blades move there.

Chairman Martin Windle said: “We can't beat them and we can't make them change their minds but I ain't going to take this lying down.

“You can't expect 4, 5 or 6 year-olds to play on grass in the winter - they'll never get their feet out of the mud.”

The club prides itself on accepting everyone from 4 - 18 but Martin is now worried he'll have to start turning kids away.

All of the club’s staff are volunteers giving their time to help develop young players.

Mr Windle said: “I'm proud of the sort of men the kids we train turned out to be. When they came to us a lot of them were really naughty and football changed them. That is what football is about.

“We supply the players they might need in the future but they don't need us now. We don't matter.”

Mr Windle emailed Sheffield United two weeks ago to voice his concerns, but has not yet received a reply.

A Sheffield United spokesperson said: “Sheffield United is in communication with HSBC and Sheffield Council with regards assisting with short – and potentially longer – term solutions for the current users of the site.”

The move to Dore will see Sheffield United retain its current training base at Shirecliffe, which will be retained for sole use by the academy with the plan to develop it further and achieve the club’s long-term goal of category one academy status.

Commenting on the deal to take over the site at Dore, United’s chief executive Stephen Bettis said when the announcement was made: “This is fantastic news for the long-term development of the club and another huge commitment from Prince Abdullah and the club’s board to the continued improvement of our infrastructure.

“For well over three years, we have been working hard to secure land within the city to take our training facilities to the next level, and by securing the site in Dore, our patience has finally paid off. The site gives us everything required to ensure Sheffield United will have one of the top training facilities around, and by moving the first team away from Shirecliffe, we have space to develop the academy to be able to eventually meet category one status.