UEFA Womens Euros Roadshow brings crowds to Sheffield including Alex Scott and Gareth Southgate

Sheffield is a host city for the competition which kicks off this summer and four matches will be played at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, including one of the semi-finals. Four matches will also be played at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

The roadshow, which started here and will move around the country, begin the countdown to the competition which starts when England take on Austria at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 6.

Young budding footballers were given the opportunity to try new skills or show off the ones they had, including the chance to see what it’s like to be a Video Assistant Referee.

A young football fan gets a cloe look at the UEFA Womens Euros trophy

The new trophy was also in attendance with people queueing to have their picture taken with the silverware, while a special edition of BBC’s Football Focus came live from the City Centre with Alex Scott joined by Southgate in the shadow of the Town Hall.

Tournament Legacy Director Stacey Mullock has been working on what Sheffield will gain from the competition from a sporting perspective.

She told The Star: “The big part of our bidding for the tournament was around legacy of the tournament and what we can do to grow the women’s game. I have been around for about two-and-a-half years working with our host cities and football partners and non-football partners who have a vested interst in the women’s game to try and pull everything into one co-ordinated umbrella to develop a legacy plan up to 2024.

"The idea is that we get more girls playing, mor woemn playing football, we get more coaches, more referees into the women’s game becasue we know the deman is going to come in the summer and hopefully go through the roof in terms of people’s interests.”

England manager Gareth Southgate hands over a signed football to a young fan. (Photo by Jan Kruger - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Former England and Doncaster Rovers Belles player Sue Smith was also at the roadshow and she said: “It’s great to see so many people coming out and just the enthusiasm and excitement of fans in Sheffield. They want to support football, they love their football here so it’s great that they came come and watch some of the games in the Euros.”

Southgate also pointed out Sheffield’s love of the sport.

“Football has long been a part of Sheffield’s identity so it’s fantastic to see how the UEFA Women’s EURO 22 Roadshows are helping young people to embrace that passion, have fun and enjoy football,” he said. “It’s always exciting to be the host nation, but this year’s event is set to be even more special with unprecedented demand for tickets and a new generation of fans inspired by the women’s game.”

Sheffield will host two of Europe’s big-hitters with the Netherlands playing Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 9. Sweden will then play Switzerland on July 13 and the Swiss will then meet the Dutch. The semi-final, also at BramallLane takes place on July 26.

Football fans had the opportunity to see the Womens Euros trophy in Sheffield

Tickets for the competition are still available at uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing

There were opportunities for young footbal fans to see what it's like to be a TV pundit

A young fan has her face painted at the UEFA Womens Euros Roadshow in Sheffield