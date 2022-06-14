Trophy double as Accies are national champions

The all-conquering Sleaford Academicals.

The Accies were taking part in the inaugural Walking Football League Association National finals, held at Leek FC on Saturday.

They came up against perhaps one of the toughest sides in walking football, Norwich.

But cometh the hour cometh the men as the Accies pulled off the biggest win to date with a 2-1 success.

The Blues got off to a great start when Gary Wildsmith played in Jason Addison to open the scoring, Martin Walker doubling the lead from the penalty spot.

Norwich pulle done back but the Accies held on to claim more silverware.

The team was John Sykes, man of the match Trevor Adams, Wildsmith, Kerry Bampton, Walker, Addison, Steve Morgon and Tripps Mason.

At the first time of asking, Sleaford Academical Walking Football Club won the over 50 Premier League title, completing the task on a rain-soaked Sincil Bank 3G pitch.

Topping the league by two points and finishing undefeated, this saw the Accies qualify for the national final.