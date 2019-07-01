Trialists and new signings pictured joining in with training as Chesterfield's pre-season gets fully underway
Chesterfield's pre-season is well and truly underway and the squad were put through their paces this morning by John Sheridan and his staff.
By Graham Smyth
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 13:58
A number of trialists, including the manager's son Jay and Ryan Scholes-Beard, nephew of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, were involved in the session.
The Derbyshire Times understands the pair are under consideration for the club's new development squad.