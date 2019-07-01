Trialists and new signings pictured joining in with training as Chesterfield's pre-season gets fully underway

Chesterfield's pre-season is well and truly underway and the squad were put through their paces this morning by John Sheridan and his staff.

By Graham Smyth
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 13:58
John Sheridan casting an eye over his squad

A number of trialists, including the manager's son Jay and Ryan Scholes-Beard, nephew of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, were involved in the session.

The Derbyshire Times understands the pair are under consideration for the club's new development squad.

Lee Shaw, left, and Scott Boden
Newly announced goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley watches on
Laurence Maguire back in training
Pre-season training at Hasland
Assistant manager Glynn Snodin
Robbie Weir pictured with a number of the club's youngsters
John Sheridan explaining what he wants, while Ryan Scholes-Beard, background, looks on
Jay Sheridan among the runners

Snodin taking charge at training
Sprinting drills
Charlie Williamson, who arrived at the Proact this summer, will look after the development squad
Sheridan is putting together a new-look squad
Haydn Hollis, right, joins Boden and Shaw
Maguire, Levi Amantchi and Sam Wedgbury
Curtis Weston, centre
New signings David Buchanan and Josef Yarney
Sheridan gets on the ball