Transfer speculation no issue for Rotherham United striker

Doncaster's Cameron John tussles with Millers' Michael Smith

The Millers frontman was linked with a move away from the club in the transfer window, with Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff all pondering a move.

In the end, no bids came in, meaning Smith, who is out of contract next season, will stay with the Millers until at least January.

While England captain Harry Kane's form has seemingly been affected by his failed move from Tottenham to Manchester City, Smith has not endured such a blip.

He has scored five goals in six League One games and proved himself as the main man in Paul Warne's side.

“It’s always nice to be spoken about by anyone,” he said. “It means you’re doing something right. I’ve just kept the same approach I’ve always had: get my head down, keep working hard and try to reach the targets I’ve set myself.

“It’s pointless changing anything now because, touch wood, it’s worked out pretty well at Rotherham so far.

“Early on in my career little things might have bothered me — sniffs about me moving here or there. I’ve learned now, though, that until you sign on the dotted line somewhere you’ve just got to focus on what you can control.

“At the minute, and for the foreseeable future, that means doing my best for Rotherham.”

Smith is out of contract in the summer and has rejected the opportunity to discuss a new one for now.

The Millers are hoping to open negotiations soon and Smith is not ruling out the possibility of staying at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Of course. I’d be a fool not to,” he added. “My family are settled here and I know the club really well.