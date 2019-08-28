'Tough to take' - Rotherham United boss Paul Warne reacts to late defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne said he thought his side gave him everything after the Millers lost to Sheffield Wednesday in agonising circumstances.
The Owls booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup when Atdhe Nuhiu poked home from close range, six minutes into injury time at the New York Stadium, to settle a tight affair.
Warne said: "It's tough to take but that's football. We could have easily played a different way but our intention was to win the game. So was theirs.
"Overall we thought two teams went for it. With a bit of luck on our side we could have won but it wasn't to be.
"Neither team were disrespectful to the cup. Both teams went for it. Unfortunately I'm just the manager of the team that lost.
"We limited them to very few chances and I always thought it would be a set-piece that would settle it.
"One slice of fate does not deter that - the lads gave me everything.
"If we would have performed poorly and still lost 1-0 then I think we would have bigger issues. We controlled the game pretty well.
"There were good performances all round. I thought we controlled the first half and defended well."