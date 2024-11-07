Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both gotten stuck into their respective Championship missions this season and they’re about to get stuck into each other.

The Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are pushing hard to make the jump back up to England’s top flight. Meanwhile, the Owls are hoping to finish as far above the relegation zone as possible this time round after flirting with the bottom three last season.

The highly anticipated Steel City Derby will take place at Bramall Lane this weekend and both fans and neutrals can hope for an enticing showdown. As things stand ahead of their Sunday meeting, Sheffield United are among the automatic promotion contenders, along with the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley.

Wednesday are currently 13th with 18 points on the board, six points clear of the threat of the drop zone after an impressive home win over Norwich City in midweek.