Tom Denton nearly seals a perfect end to first season at Chesterfield

Tom Denton came close to the perfect end to his first season at the Proact.

The targetman hurled himself at a late chance to seal a hat-trick, but had to settle for two goals and three points against Boreham Wood.

His strike partner Scott Boden got the other goal in the 3-2 win, in the final home outing of the season.

"Great end to the season," said Denton.

"Good way to send the fans off happy.

"We wanted to win the game, we got three goals and three points, it's a good way to end at home.

"I've already got a hat-trick this season, I did go in for a header late on, it would be nice to get (a hat-trick) in the league."

Denton and his team-mates went on a deserved lap of honour at full-time and the home supporters showed their appreciation.

For a side who earlier this season had to leave the field during a game due to a protest on the pitch, having become entrenched in the relegation zone, walking around the ground as a top half side was a pleasant way to end their home campaign.

"It felt good," said Denton.

"We've had some hard times down here this season. You take the rough with the smooth.

"Hopefully next season we'll be up at the top of the division and there'll be six or seven thousand here."

After the game manager John Sheridan revealed he'd like to bring a pair of strikers in this summer.

That news didn't come as a surprise to Denton and he's prepared to fight for his place once again, having forced himself into Sheridan's first choice XI.

"I expected him to be bringing a couple of strikers in.

"It's all good competition. If we're top of the league that doesn't fuss me.

"Whenever I'm called upon I'll be ready to play.

"I've worked hard, I've been in what I suppose you'd call his first 11 for the last six or seven games.

"When he came in I was always making an impact when I came on.

"It's been good to start a few games and reward him with a few goals and assists too."