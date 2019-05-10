Tom Denton and Scott Boden were the scourge of National League defenders, but not this one

Scott Boden and Tom Denton made life miserable for many defenders this season, but Will Evans wasn't one of them.

The Spireites' attacking duo formed an effective understanding at the business end of the season, reminiscent of so many 'little and large' partnerships.

Manager John Sheridan likened them, tongue somewhat in check, to Liverpool's legendary pairing of Keegan and Toshack.

Centre-half Evans was just glad they kept the ball up the other end of the pitch and put it in the opposition net.

He knew nothing about Boden before the poacher arrived from Gateshead in January and plundered 10 goals in 15 games.

It's been a pleasant introduction.

"I can't speak highly enough of Bodes," said Chesterfield's Player of the Year.

"He's worked hard and takes his chances.

"For me as a centre-half, it's always nice if your strikers are putting in goals, it makes your job a lot easier.

"I enjoy playing with him, it's the first time I've come across him.

"He's built up a very good partnership with Dents as well."

Denton is the targetman, the one who won the flick ons for Boden to run onto, or held the ball up to allow others to join the attack.

His 6ft 5ins frame and aerial ability make him a defender's nightmare, unless of course he's on your team.

"You know, if you're in a tight situation, you can rely on Dents nine times out of 10, to either win it and you're on the front foot, or he's going to be a handful," said Evans.

"He's not going to just let them head it back and you're running back to your own goal.

"It's a massive help from a centre-half's point of view."