Three more promotion points for Reds: Barnsley 2-1 Blackpool

Barnsley took a huge step towards promotion from League One after defeating Blackpool 2-1 at Oakwell.

Cauley Woodrow and Liam Lindsay struck to overturn Harry Pritchard’s deflected goal, meaning a Tykes win at Bristol Rovers next Saturday will guarantee promotion.

Daniel Stendel’s side could even clinch the title on Tuesday if Sunderland fail to win and Portsmouth lose.

It was to be no easy ride as the Reds failed to find an early rhythm and the visitors took the lead on 15 minutes. Jordan Thompson curled in a cross from the right that found its way to Harry Pritchard at the far post and his tame shot deflected off Jordan Williams and in.

Within three minutes of the opener, Barnsley should have levelled through Mamadou Thiam. Jordan Williams bent in a teasing cross but the forward could only power his header over with just Christoffer Mafoumbi to beat.

Barnsley were having to be patient with the Seasiders sitting deep. Mike Bahre managed to dig the ball out of a crowd of players in the box but saw his effort blocked before Cameron McGeehan flashed a long-range effort wide.

It took until the 39th minute for the Reds to level and it came from Cauely Woodrow. The striker picked up possession 22 yards out and zipped home a lovely low finish to get Oakwell rocking.

After the break Barnsley looked back to their old self and were playing with confidence. Mafoumbi had to be at his best on 53 minutes to turn Thiam’s curler over the crossbar as the Tykes looked to go in front.

The second for Barnsley came just before the hour as Liam Lindsay powered home his first league goal of the season. The Scottish centre-half met Cameron McGeehan’s perfect corner six yards out as he headed in.

Kieffer Moore should have put the game to bed on 80 minutes from another corner but somehow blazed his volley over from two yards with the goal gaping.

Teams:

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow, Bahre (Styles 90+3), J. Williams, Pinillos, Thiam (Hedges 88), Mowatt, Brown (Moore 45).

Subs: Walton, Fryers, Green, Jackson.

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Evans (Feeney 60), Heneghan, Spearing, Nottingham, Pritchard (Long 85), Thompson, Tilt, Gnanduillet, Kirby (Delfouneso 46), Bola.

Subs: Boney, Anderton, Ryan, Guy, Long.

Attendance: 14,703 (524 away)