'Three goals is a good result...' Barnsley boss Markus Schopp relieved despite heavy defeat to AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Gary Cahill climbs high over Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow to head the ball clear. Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

The Tykes only managed two off-target shots and 37 per cent possession as they went down to a double from Jordan Zemura whose strikes sandwiched Dominic Solanke’s fifth goal of the season after he pounced on a fumble by Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Schopp said: “I am really disappointed because I thought we started well, but our turnover and transition moments weren’t good enough today against a really good team.

“We didn’t have the power to come back after the second goal and to be honest, three goals is a good result for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is disappointing because we didn’t have to lose today. It is all about the attitude we had at the beginning – when we were really aggressive – but they started playing really well after the first goal.

“We were too immature and kept trying to find the nice solutions and they aren’t good enough against a team like Bournemouth.

“They know how to play in possession and also when they lose the ball. When we are lazy and take too much time then it isn’t good enough.

“To get to the next level we have to look to these teams.”