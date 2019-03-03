Thousands expected to pay resepcts at Gordon Banks’ funeral

The funeral of Sheffield’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks will take place tomorrow.

Banks, who died last month at the age of 81, was part of England's 1966 winning side.

Gordon Banks in action for Stoke City in 1970

His funeral will be held at Stoke Minster on Monday, March 4 from 1.30pm.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend the bet365 Stadium from 11.30am where those with tickets will be able to watch the funeral on a big screen.

Born in Tinsley, he later moved to Catcliffe and began his career with Sheffield Schoolboys before moving to Chesterfield in March 1953.

He was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, receiving his crowning role in England’s historic World Cup triumph in 1966.

Four years later his worldwide fame rocketed again thanks to his so-called `save of the century’ to deny Pele and Brazil in the 1970 finals.

The Tinsley-born star revealed in December 2015 that he was suffering from kidney cancer but continued to make personal appearances since his diagnosis.

He made 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the Football League, and won 73 caps for his country and was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Banks was named FWA Footballer of the Year in 1972, and was named FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year on six occasions.

His career was ended in 1972 when a car crash cost him his sight in one eye.