Sheffield United are flying in the Championship and enter the closing stages of the season at the top of the league table.

All the signs point to Chris Wilder and co. being in contention for promotion to the Premier League this season – but what does a supercomputer think will happen for the rest of the campaign?

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight.com have calculated every club in the Championship’s chances of promotion, relegation and reaching the play-offs, here’s how the Blades fared…

Although they could move to the top of the table with a win at Aston Villa tonight, the supercomputer reckons Sheffield United will end the season in their current position, third, with a total of 81 points.

Above them are the current top two, Leeds and Norwich, who it predicts will finish joint first on 84 points with Norwich taking the top spot on goal difference.

The probability of the Blades making the play-offs is an impressive 51 per cent, while their chances of promotion are 54 per cent and winning the Championship are 19 per cent.

Norwich and Leeds have 67 per cent and 63 per cent chances of getting promoted respectively while the gap between third and fourth means West Brom’s odds are much lower – there’s only a 35 per cent likelihood of them getting promoted.

The computer also calculates the probable number of goals scored and conceded, with United expected to score an average of 1.6 goals a game and concede 0.9.

That’s the lowest rate in the league along with Middlesbrough, who also have their defence to thank for a 0.9 predicted goal against score.

Only Norwich’s predicted conversion rate of 1.7 goals per game is higher than Sheffield United’s.

The table could all look different once this weekend’s round of Championship matches have been played though, as Chris Wilder’s men stand the chance of moving to the top of the league with a win over Villa tonight.