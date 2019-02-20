This is how many penalties every Championship team has been awarded this season
Whether it's luck, the referee or the mysterious forces of football, some teams get awarded more penalties than others over the course of the season.
Winning a spot kick doesn't mean a team will score of course... but that's another matter entirely. Here's a look at the Championship teams who have won the most and least penalties so far this season...
1. Wigan Athletic
Latics have been awarded eight spot-kicks so far this season - the most in the league.