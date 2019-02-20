Penalty

This is how many penalties every Championship team has been awarded this season

Whether it's luck, the referee or the mysterious forces of football, some teams get awarded more penalties than others over the course of the season.

Winning a spot kick doesn't mean a team will score of course... but that's another matter entirely. Here's a look at the Championship teams who have won the most and least penalties so far this season...

Latics have been awarded eight spot-kicks so far this season - the most in the league.

1. Wigan Athletic

Martin O'Neill's side have won seven penalties so far this campaign.

2. Nottingham Forest

Top of the table based on their points tally - the Canaries have won six penalties.

3. Norwich City

The Potters have missed four of their six spot kicks this campaign.

4. Stoke City

