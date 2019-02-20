This is how many penalties every Championship team has been awarded this season

Winning a spot kick doesn't mean a team will score of course... but that's another matter entirely. Here's a look at the Championship teams who have won the most and least penalties so far this season...

1. Wigan Athletic Latics have been awarded eight spot-kicks so far this season - the most in the league. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Nottingham Forest Martin O'Neill's side have won seven penalties so far this campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Norwich City Top of the table based on their points tally - the Canaries have won six penalties. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Stoke City The Potters have missed four of their six spot kicks this campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

View more