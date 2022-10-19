'The team has got something we love' - Rotherham United boss hails Millers after win at Stoke City

The Millers won 1-0 at the home of the Potters thanks to Ollie Rathbone’s goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

But that does not begin to tell the real story of the game as after that the Millers’ goal came under constant fire.

However, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had a performance he will remember, making 11 saves to keep Stoke at bay and deliver a vital three points.

Viktor Johansson of Rotherham United celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We rode our luck at times. Viktor (Johansson) had a fantastic game,” Taylor said.

“The team has got something the fans love and we love. The unity, the togetherness and desire.

“The subs made an impact coming off the bench and supporting the boys on the pitch and it gave us a chance in the game.

“The early goal helped, it gave us something to hold on to and forced the opposition to play a different way in the second half, they went a bit more aggressive which suited us.

“We didn't even get close to their goal in the second period and we began to run out of legs as we have done time and time again away from home this season.

“But that heart is second to none, it really is.”

Johansson was the busiest player on the pitch after Rathbone’s early goal, making stunning stops from Tyrese Campbell and Nick Powell as he registered another clean sheet.

Taylor said of his goalkeeper: “Shot-stopping is really his area of strength from what I have seen so far, I have only been here for four games, I can't assess him too much.

