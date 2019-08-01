The Star is on the lookout for a new Sheffield Wednesday writer
The Star is recruiting a new Digital Football Journalist to produce Sheffield Wednesday related content.
You will work in our digitally-led newsroom, helping us to understand how to create the right content for our audiences.
This is an opportunity to cover the Owls with the successful applicant working alongside chief Wednesday writer Dom Howson.
The role would include
- Uncovering the latest Sheffield Wednesday news for all platforms
- Produce engaging content which drives digital audience
- Conducting interviews with key club figures
- Driving matchday coverage online
- Reacting to breaking news and exploring all avenues of coverage of any particular news item
- Producing a variety of pieces including comment, colour, graphics, photo article pages, features, videos etc
- Liaising with the Central Content team to maximise web traffic
- Assisting in the wider coverage of sport delivered by The Star
Should you wish to be considered for this role please send a comprehensive application – including your CV – to editor, Nancy Fielder at nancy.fielder@jpimedia.co.uk
Applications by end of Monday, August 5.