Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ted Hemsley became the latest inductee into The Star’s football Hall of Fame on Monday night, as part of the annual event celebrating South Yorkshire teams and players.

Hemsley, who played in those great United teams of the 60s and 70s who are still so revered at Bramall Lane and is still a regular fixture watching his beloved Blades, was joined on stage by his pal Tony Currie to pick up the award, sponsored y Peterman Forklift Trucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Hemsley is inducted into the Hall of Fame at The Star Football Awards

Also on the night, The Derek Dooley Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by The Manx Arms in Barnsley went to Mick McCarthy. The Barnsley-born former player and manager counts the Reds, Man City, Celtic and Millwall amongst his teams during his playing career and is perhaps more widely known for his managerial successes at Wolves, Sunderland, Ipswich and the Republic of Ireland for whom he also starred in the Euopan Championships and the World Cup.

Mick McCarthy was given the Derek Dooley Lifetime Achievement Award

There was also a Special Award, also sponsored by Peterman Forklift Trucks, for Sheffield-born legendary referee Uriah Rennie.

In the team awards, the Julie Chipchase award for Doncaster Rovers Belles Player of the Season, sponsored by IFS Risk, went to Jasmine Saxton. The Sheffield United Womens Player of the Year, sponsored by IPM Group, went to Isobel Goodwin.

Isobel Goodwin was Sheffield United Women Player of the Year

The Barnsley Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Rapid Response, went to Maël de Gevigney and Doncaster Rovers Player of the Year Award, sponsored by IFS Risk was won by Owen Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan won the Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year Award, sponsored by CC33 and his manager Danny Rohl, shared the Manager of the Year prize, sponsored by Ballycommon, with Doncaster Rovers’ Grant McCann.

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Doncaster Rovers' Grant McCann were joint Managers of the Year

The Rotherham United Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Graham and Associates, and handed over by returning boss Steve Evans, was won by goalkeeper Viktor Johannson.

Jack Robinson was the winner of the Sheffield United Player of the Year sponsored by Woolhouse Douglas and his Blades team mate James McAtee was named Young Player of the Year, sponsored by IPM Group.