Ted Hemsley became the latest inductee into The Star’s football Hall of Fame on Monday night, as part of the annual event celebrating South Yorkshire teams and players.

Hemsley, who played in those great United teams of the 60s and 70s who are still so revered at Bramall Lane and is still a regular fixture watching his beloved Blades, was joined on stage by his pal Tony Currie to pick up the award, sponsored by Peterman Forklift Trucks.

Also on the night, The Derek Dooley Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by The Manx Arms in Barnsley went to Mick McCarthy. The Barnsley-born former player and manager counts the Reds, Man City, Celtic and Millwall amongst his teams during his playing career and is perhaps more widely known for his managerial successes at Wolves, Sunderland, Ipswich and the Republic of Ireland for whom he also starred in the Euopan Championships and the World Cup.

There was also a Special Award, also sponsored by Peterman Forklift Trucks, for Sheffield-born legendary referee Uriah Rennie.

In the team awards, the Julie Chipchase award for Doncaster Rovers Belles Player of the Season, sponsored by IFS Risk, went to Jasmine Saxton. The Sheffield United Womens Player of the Year, sponsored by IPM Group, went to Isobel Goodwin.

The Barnsley Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Rapid Response, went to Maël de Gevigney and Doncaster Rovers Player of the Year Award, sponsored by IFS Risk was won by Owen Bailey.

Barry Bannan won the Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year Award, sponsored by CC33 and his manager Danny Rohl, shared the Manager of the Year prize, sponsored by Ballycommon, with Doncaster Rovers’ Grant McCann.

The Rotherham United Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Graham and Associates, and handed over by returning boss Steve Evans, was won by goalkeeper Viktor Johannson.

Jack Robinson was the winner of the Sheffield United Player of the Year sponsored by Woolhouse Douglas and his Blades team mate James McAtee was named Young Player of the Year, sponsored by IPM Group.

The was another Special Award, given to Chesterfield on their return to the EFL.

