"The next step's to go one better!" Jordan Burrow targets promotion after 'easy decision' to extend Boston United stay

The 29-year-old striker says he 'can't wait' to report back for pre-season training, keen as ever to win promotion from the National League North after signing a new deal with the Pilgrims.

"It was an easy decision. It's a club I've really enjoyed playing for and, just missing out in the play-off final in the last two full campaigns, I know it's a club that's ambitious like myself," Burrow said.

"The club wants promotion. We're not going to heap pressure on ourselves, but I think everybody realises when you get to two play-off finals the next step's to go one better.

"I can't wait to get back."

An injured Burrow watched from the sidelines as the Pilgrims were beaten 2-0 in this season's promotion final at his former club York City.

Burrow's Minstermen were beaten in the 2019-20 play-offs by Altrincham, who then went on to win 1-0 at Boston in the final.

After exiting Bootham Crescent that summer he penned a two-year deal with United.

Jordan Burrow is back for a third season at Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The first of those seasons was declared null and void with last season seeing Burrow suffer two long-term injuries to his calf and ankle.

But manager Paul Cox's faith in the former Chesterfield and Halifax attacker's ability never waned and the offer of a third year with the club was put on the table.

"It was something I wanted to do straight away," said Burrow.

"When I did get back fit and back in the team we had some conversations then, me and the manger.

"He was keen on keeping me, even when I was injured initially, he came in and said he liked me as a player and that was always reassuring for me.

"He put me straight back into the team once I was fit, which was great as well."

After his new deal was announced yesterday, Burrow hopes some of his teammates who are out of contract this summer will also agree to stick around for another promotion push.

"I like to get it done and dusted," he added.

"I only had one thing in my mind. I wanted to play for Boston. I like Boston and I didn't actively look to go anywhere else.

"Hopefully, I can encourage the other lads to sign up as we've got a good core.

“We've made two play-off finals and were in the play-offs when the season in between ended.

"I'm sure the manager will freshen it up and add more quality to the squad."

Boss Cox told bufc.co.uk: "I am delighted that Jordan has committed his future to the club.

"Although his appearances have only been fleeting since I have been here, he more than demonstrated his worth in the games he played and his overall value to the whole team is evident for all to see.