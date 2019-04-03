The jury is out on Rotherham United’s French trialist

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is not going to rush into offering trialist Julien Lamy a deal after having his fingers burnt in the past.

Lamy is training with the Millers in a bid to earn a contract and has impressed Warne in a couple of reserve games.

He was restricted from playing in the second string this week due to Football Association rules, which state trialists can only make two reserve appearances, meaning he only has training sessions left to convince Warne.

The Millers boss is keen on Lamy, a 19-year-old French winger, but is reluctant to jump straight in and offer him a deal.

Warne gave long contracts to youngsters Alex Bray and Manny Onariase and now both are on loan at non-league clubs having made no impact on the first team.

Warne is expected to make a decision before the end of the week.

“I really like him, I just need to make sure we can help and improve him because if he is at his absolute best today wouldn't be enough,” Warne admitted.

“But you have to look a little bit wider than that and the potential in him. He is only 19, got a bit of pace, loves training and I like the fact that after training he came over to me to chat with me and ask what he needed to do.

“He is a really good kid, but I have made mistakes in the past when I have signed people and might have regretted it, so I don't want to do it just on a good feeling. I want to give myself the best chance to make the right decision.”

New head of recruitment Rob Scott may well be involved in deciding whether Lamy has a future at the Millers.

The former Rotherham defender, a long-time friend of Warne, was appointed on Tuesday and promised not to shake things up unnecessarily following the restructuring of the recruitment department.

“We're still looking at things that are in place and I've been speaking with the analysts and the coaching staff,” Scott said.

“They are processes in place that we will certainly be utilising.

“Obviously everybody wants to put their own stamp on things and do certain things in their own way but I'm not one to shy away from something if it is in place and it's working already.”