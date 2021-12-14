The Millers extended their impressive run with a 3-1 win over Burton to finally put some daylight between them and the chasing pack in League One.

They would be further ahead if the games they dominated against Lincoln, Crewe, Wycombe Charlton and Oxford had been wins rather than draws and that is irking Warne.

“I always knew we had a good team and that if we played the right way we'd have a good chance of success,” he admitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

“We are on a good run but I'm still disappointed with the points we've dropped during it. “There are a couple of games I don't think we should have drawn.

“We've addressed every game this season as if we're going to win it. It doesn't matter how good the opposition are, we pick a team to win the game.

“We don't pick a side to waste time or slow a game down. We don't say, 'A point is good away from home.'

“We want three points. if we win two and lose one, I'll take that over three draws.

“It's double the points. We have an attitude of playing on the front foot, pressing teams, making them defend.

“In League One, if you make teams defend a lot of crosses and shots sooner or later something is going to give.

“In the Championship it may be different. In this league, we're good enough to ask a lot of questions of the opposition.”

The Millers have lost a key player in each of the last three summers, but Warne reckons it has been more important to keep his coaching staff together.

“It's testament to how hard the lads and my coaches work,” he added.

“I don't think my staff get enough praise. When we lose Semi Ajayi, it's like a disaster, when we lose Will Vaulks ... oh my god, when Crooksy (Matt Crooks) leaves it's the end of the world.

“Actually, the more important people to stay at this club are the coaches.

“The performance team are also excellent. They keep their standards really high. Whoever leaves, we try to replace