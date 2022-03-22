The driving force behind Rotherham United’s promotion push

The Millers dropped out of the Championship after they conceded an 87th minute goal on the final day of the season at Cardiff, ensuring they returned straight back to League One.

The third tier is much more their natural habitat and for large parts of the campaign they have looked like they were going to coast to automatic promotion, until a recent wobble meant their fate will be decided in the final few games.

Rotherham United are currently top of League One.

Still, most fans would have taken being four points clear of third place with eight games to go and it has been an excellent campaign.

Warne says the resilience in the group has come from the disappointment they suffered in Wales last April.

“You can always control your effort levels, you can't always control your performance,” he said.

“Everyone has bad days over 46 games. We've kept the squad reasonably fit for the majority of the season. There is a resilience within the group.

“They have bounced back from the disappointment of being relegated on the final day last year and they've been really determined to get us into a good position this time around.