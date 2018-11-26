The diagram that proves anyone can beat anyone in the Championship

The Championship is often spoken about as the hardest league in the world because anyone can beat anyone and now proof has come in the form of a victory loop diagram.

The graphic, produced by experimental361.com, shows just how hard it is for Championship clubs to make it to the Premier League when every team stands a chance of being beaten.

At just eighteen matches into the 2018/19 campaign, every team in the second tier has lost at least once and it is possible to make a continuous loop where “Team 1 beat Team 2 beat Team 3” and so on.

Working clockwise around the diagram, Hull City were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa on the opening day of the season as Sheffield United later beat Villa 4-1 and the Blades were in turn beaten by Swansea.

Ipswich have won just once so far this season, a 3-2 triumph over the Swans in October, while Derby beat the bottom of the table side 2-0 and were themselves toppled by Bolton 1-0.

The continuous loop can also be replicated for League One and League Two, but while Manchester City and Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League a loop is not possible.

John Fleck of Sheffield United chased by Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

So what does it mean for the Championship?

If anything, it just proves that an upset is likely and a win is never a given thing in the second tier.

While Ipswich are at the bottom of the table and have the lowest number of wins this season, Rotherham, Reading, Millwall, Bolton and Hull have the next-worst win records with four victories each.

At the other end of the league standings, Norwich have won 11 of their 18 games in a recent surge to the top spot.

Middlesbrough, second in the table, and Nottingham Forest, seventh in the table, have only been beaten twice each so far this term – the best record in the league.